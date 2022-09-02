Govt Nominates Anusha Rahman as Candidate for ITU Elections

The Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) have nominated the former Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Anusha Rahman Khan, as a candidate in the elections for the post of Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau, International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, has stated that the government will fully support her for historic success in the elections.

Rahman has served as an Advocate of the High Court. She was nominated as Regional Advisor to the Commonwealth Telecommunications Organization, UK, for the East and South Asia region in 2018. She has also served as the Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication and as an Information Communication Technology (ICT) professional.

Rehman graduated in Law and has a Master’s in Law from University College London, with a specialization in law and economics of regulated industries, networks, and markets.

As a Federal Minister, she successfully oversaw three rounds of auctions of spectrum for the Next Generation Mobile Services (3G / 4G). Consequently, broadband penetration increased from less than three percent in 2013 to 40 percent by 2018 and is over 53 percent today.