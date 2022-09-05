Here’s the Latest Update on Rizwan and Dahani’s Injuries

The injured players Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dahani are recovering quickly, sources within the PCB have revealed.

Mohammad Rizwan was injured while wicket-keeping against India, adding to Pakistan’s Asia Cup woes. The star cricketer appeared to be in pain on the field, but he managed to put on a show with the bat, contributing significantly to Pakistan’s victory.

Mohammad Rizwan had to visit the hospital immediately following the match for an MRI. Although detailed findings will be received tomorrow, insiders say the top batter is making a decent recovery.

Shahnawaz Dahani, who missed the match against India due to a side strain, is also being closely monitored. The bowler has also recovered quickly, although his availability for the next match has not yet been confirmed.

Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dahani will have to wait till the comprehensive medical reports are available before making a decision on their fitness.