Virat Kohli Throws Shade at Teammates After India’s Loss to Pakistan

India’s star batter, Virat Kohli, shared his grievances about being ousted as Indian captain during a press conference after India’s loss to Pakistan in the 2022 Asia Cup. Kohli stated that he felt left out after no one approached him following his decision to quit India’s Test captaincy earlier in the year.

Kohli candidly shared the process he went through after he was no longer the captain of the national side. Kohli said while former cricketers were quick to judge him when sitting on TV, they did not have the courtesy to even send him a message despite having access to his phone number.

The 34-year-old stated that former Indian captain, MS Dhoni, was the only one of his former teammates to directly approach him and discussed the matter with him.

All I can say is that if I have to say something about someone, I reach out to him individually. If you give suggestions in front of the world, there is no value to it as per me because if it means to me and for my improvement, you can reach out to me one on one as well, like ‘I genuinely want that you do well’.

The star batter has been sensational in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup. He top-scored for India in their last night’s loss to Pakistan and has been the Men in Blue’s highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. Kohli will be determined to play yet another important knock for his team and help them make it to the final of the competition.