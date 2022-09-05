Virat Kohli Opens Up on Level of Respect Between Him and Babar Azam

Since Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam, has dethroned Indian batting great, Virat Kohli, from the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, both batters have been regularly compared in terms of class and talent.

On the eve of the Asia Cup 2022, the two cricketers met in the UAE and exchanged a few words during the practice session before the first match. The video of the interaction got a lot of attention with fans lauding the two for keeping politics out of sports.

However, the Pakistan captain has displayed below-par performance in the ongoing tournament, failing to score runs himself, but he led his team to a five-wicket win against India yesterday, chasing a massive total of 181.

In a post-match press conference, the former Indian captain stated that he met Babar during the 2019 World Cup and had a good conversation with him and that he found the Pakistani captain to be a nice person who is eager to learn.

Babar had shown support for Virat Kohli earlier this year when he was fighting to get back into form and had lost his spot in the national squad as a result of poor performance. In response to a post, Babar wrote, “This too shall pass. Stay strong.”

While answering a question regarding his meeting with Pakistan team players, Kohli said, “It’s always nice meeting him and also the other guys (from Pakistan). They are all very friendly and get along nicely with all of us. There is mutual respect between both teams.”