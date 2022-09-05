Islamabad Police Detains 4 Youths for Laughing at PML-N Leader

The Islamabad Police have detained four boys for mocking Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader, Attaullah Tarar.

It also reportedly kept them locked up for over 24 hours without registering a case against them.

The youths, identified as Zain, Taimur, Salman, and Qadeer, are said to have been arrested at the Kohsar Police Station ‘on Tarar’s orders’. The Station House Officer (SHO) also claimed that Tarar had accused them of laughing and staring at him and calling him a thief.

The SHO maintained that this was nothing serious and that the boys will be released soon without consequence.

Incidents of PMLN leaders being harassed are not new, and a video of a family heckling the Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal, at a McDonald’s branch near Bhera Interchange even though he tried to talk to them went viral a few months ago.

Later on, the family visited his hometown in Narowal and apologized to him in person.

بھیرہ واقعہ میں ملوث فیملی نے نارووال آ کر ملاقات میں اپنے عمل پر معذرت کی،پچھتاوے اور شرمندگی کا اظہار کیا۔میں پہلے ہی ان کیخلاف قانونی چارہ جوئی نہ کرنے کا اعلان کر چکا تھا۔ہم سب پاکستانی ہیں ایک دوسرے سے اختلاف کے حق کو نفرت میں تبدیل نہیں کرنا اور باہمی احترام قائم رکھنا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/Ck1z4YNqxs — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) July 10, 2022

Minister Iqbal refused to press criminal charges against the harassers who had called him a ‘thief’.

He said, “I had two options: I could either take action under the code of criminal procedure but would not do so because there were women and children as well,” adding that he would file an FIR in the ‘people’s court’ to prevent such behaviors.