PM’s Flood Relief Fund to be Audited for Transparency

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the federal government will have the PM’s Flood Relief Fund audited by the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a renowned private audit firm.

He tweeted about the decision on Saturday and clarified that it has been taken in order to ensure transparency of the fund.

The premier stated, “They will audit all the incoming and outgoing funds and where and how the money is spent,” and mentioned that the audit reports will be made public as well.

“AGPR and a private audit firm of global standing will audit all incoming and outgoing funds including where and how the money is spent,” he explained.

As per my commitment to ensure transparency, Government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a private audit firm of global standing. They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent.The audit reports will be made public. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 3, 2022

Last month, the PM set up the relief fund to provide assistance to the victims of the floods and urged the public and international community to donate to the cause.

In response, China’s President, Xi Jinping, sent Pakistan an assistance package worth RMB 400 million on Saturday.

PM Shehbaz revealed the details on Twitter and said that China had initially sent a package of RMB 100 million. He termed the gesture ‘a reflection of the strong bilateral ties between both countries’ and added that the flood victims will be given necessary relief through this aid.