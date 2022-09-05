Pakistan Railways is Launching Special Lahore-Rawalpindi Trains Today

Pakistan Railways (PR) will operate two special trains between Lahore and Rawalpindi this week, under the directive of the federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

They will make simultaneous trips between Lahore to Rawalpindi, as announced yesterday.

Railways officials detailed that the first non-stop train will leave the Lahore station at 7:30 PM on 5 September (today), and arrive in Rawalpindi at 11: 40 PM while the other will leave Rawalpindi at 7:30 PM and will reach Lahore at 11:40 PM.

The second special train will depart from the provincial capital for Rawalpindi at 5 AM on 6 September and will reach Rawalpindi at 9: 25 AM after stopping at Gujranwala and Jhelum. The other Lahore-bound rail car will leave Rawalpindi at 5 AM.

The officials also mentioned that the trains will include two air-conditioned business class bogeys, two standard AC bogeys, five economy class bogeys, and a power van.

Earlier, PR had suspended operations following the destruction and inundation of the railway tracks caused by the recent floods all over the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government wants the rail operations in Sindh, Balochistan, and other rain and flood-affected parts of the country to be restored urgently. In response to this, PR said that the resumption of passenger train operations may take a few days depending on the receding of water over and along the rail tracks, and may begin on Tuesday.