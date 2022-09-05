Pakistan Army Engineers Finally Restore Bahrain Bridge in Swat

The Pakistan Army Engineering Corps has restored the damaged Bahrain bridge in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which was destroyed by the raging floods last month.

It has also increased its efforts to restore the damaged infrastructure across the province as per the instructions of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The locals were thrilled at the reopening of the bridge because they had been unable to access other areas of the region.

Bahrain bridge links the town with the main district of Swat, including Mingora and Khwazakhela. The floods swept it away and isolated Bahrain from the rest of the regions and divided it into two separate parts.

ALSO READ Red Cross Announces Special Package For Flood Victims

COAS Bajwa had promised to get the bridge rebuilt within six to seven days during his visit to Swat on 30 August.

He had also urged for legal action to be taken against the officials who had allowed construction on the river banks in Swat after a number of hotels were swept away by the catastrophic monsoon floods.

The military had advised the people not to travel to Swat and adjacent areas, as they were overwhelmed by the heavy monsoon-induced flash floods.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.