UAE Lauds Pakistan’s Cooperation in Facilitating Foreign Investments

The UAE has appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate foreign investments in the region.

The federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, met with the UAE economic team members at the Finance Division today with senior officials from the Finance Division in attendance.

ALSO READ Telecom Sector Hit Hard by Rupee Devaluation and Interest Rates Hike: IT Ministry

The UAE economic team commended the present government’s cooperation for foreign investment in Pakistan and deliberated on ways to accelerate the economic activities between the two countries.

The meeting also included a review of various bilateral issues of common concern and the attendees discussed cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, and other fields.

Minister Ismail apprised the UAE economic team about the investment-friendly policies of the present government and the conducive atmosphere for investment in Pakistan and assured the economic team of his full support and cooperation.