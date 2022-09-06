350 People Killed in Karachi’s Street Crimes in 2022

The Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) Karachi has revealed that over 350 people were killed in street crimes in the metropolis during the first eight months of 2022.

Eight people were reportedly killed over the last five days for resisting robberies, and the CPLC has also published a report showing a significant surge in street crimes between January and August 2022.

According to the details, around 350 people were killed and almost 270 were injured as a result of street crimes during this period in the financial capital, whereas 58 people were shot dead while attempting to resist muggings in several parts of Karachi.

The data also revealed that over 32,000 motorbikes, 1,300 cars, and 17,000 smartphones were stolen during this period, in addition to seven kidnappings and three extortion cases.

Previously on 5 September, three Station House Officers (SHOs) of the Sindh Police were suspended for reportedly failing to regulate street crime in the city. The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) East had issued their suspension orders after citizens were shot dead for resisting robberies within their jurisdiction in District Korangi.