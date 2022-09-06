Somerset County Hosts Auction to Support Flood Victims in Pakistan

Somerset County Cricket Club has announced hosting an auction in order to raise funds to support the victims of the devastating floods in Pakistan. The auction commenced on 5 September and will run through till Sunday 11 September.

According to details, the auction will include many valuable items including a signed bat from the West Indies team that toured England back in 1995. A canvas print signed by legendary England all-rounder, Ian Botham, will also be up for auction including other valuable items.

Pakistan’s opening batter, Imam-ul-Haq, who recently joined Somerset for the ongoing County Championship, is currently taking part in their match against Gloucestershire. Imam’s signed match-worn shirt will also be up for auction while the shirt of Somerset superstar, Tom Abell, will also be auctioned by the County Club.

England cricket’s official Test jersey signed by the team taking part in the third Test match against South Africa and the signed England match shirt of Jack Leach and Craig Overton have also been included in the list of items to be auctioned.

Apart from the auction, Somerset has also called for donations from their fans of which £2,335 have been raised so far.

Pakistan has been severely hit by devastating floods which have affected over 15 percent of the total population in the country. Over 1,300 deaths and 12,000+ injuries have been reported so far.