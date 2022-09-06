Pakistan Connected with France Through PEACE Submarine Cable

Pakistan & East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) Cable International Network Co. Ltd. has completed the construction of a submarine cable infrastructure, providing connectivity from Karachi to Marseille, France.

The Pakistan-Egypt segment connects Karachi and Zafarana, Egypt, the total length of which is 5,800 KM. The connectivity from Pakistan to France is now fully completed and ready for service.

This was informed by the management of PEACE Cable, whose officials held an online and in-person meeting with Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R), at PTA Headquarters. The delegation comprised Peace Management COO, Mr. Sun Xiaohua, Peace Management Director Mr. Zhang Donghai, Commercial Director Mr. Chirs Zhang, (Online), and Peace Cable, Country Manager Pakistan, Mr. Shoaib Ashfaq Qureshi, (In Person).

The delegation expressed its interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan and discussed plans for the development of innovative digital & technology solutions to accelerate progress toward Digitally Connected Pakistan.

PEACE cable is a 15,000 km submarine cable from Pakistan to France, extended from Pakistan to Singapore for an additional 6,500km, with the main trunk landing in Singapore, Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt, and France and branches to the Maldives, Malta, Cyprus, etc. This submarine cable adds ultra-fast, high capacity, low latency, and redundant connectivity to Pakistan’s international connectivity.