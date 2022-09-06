Pakistan Railways to Suspend Passenger Trains For 10 More Days

Pakistan Railway (PR) will keep passenger train operations suspended due to certain tracks being inundated under flood water from Nawabshah to Rohri.

PR officials told the media that the flood water will drain in the next 10 days, which would allow for the rehabilitation and eventual resumption of operations. They added that the freight van operations have been resumed on a few tracks at a slow pace of 10-20 kilometers per hour.

Losses From the Flood

A recent report revealed that PR has been suffering losses worth around Rs. 100 million each day due to the relentless monsoon rains and the consequent floods all over the country.

A senior PR official stated that the rain and floods have ruined several railway tracks, bringing the countrywide operations to a grinding halt.

The department announced the suspension of five express trains on the Main Line-1 (ML-1) a few days ago until the rehabilitation of tracks. It notified the passengers to visit their nearest PR office to seek refunds for their pre-booked tickets.

New Bogies

PR will get 230 new passenger coaches by December 2022, as reported by the Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Saad Rafique. According to details, these coaches will have several modern amenities and will be able to travel up to 160 kilometers per hour.

The department will initially procure 46 modern passenger coaches from China and produce 184 similar coaches at Carriage Factory, Islamabad, said the PR spokesperson. Likewise, PR will initially import 200 cargo vans, and manufacture 620 vans locally.

He added that each passenger coach will have 80 compartments for the economy and air-conditioned class, 30 parlor cars, and 20 vans each for luggage and braking.

Via: ARY News