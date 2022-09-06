Toyota Corolla 1.6 is Getting a Performance Upgrade: Report

The strong demand for 1.6 Corolla in Pakistan has prompted Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) to give it a performance upgrade.

A recent report specifies that the company is planning to introduce a new 1.6 variant with a CVT gearbox. However, it is yet to disclose its exact launch date.

PakWheels claims, citing “sources” that Toyota IMC is already taking bookings for the 1.6 CVT Corolla and will deliver it to customers by the end of this year. However, its price is a mystery.

An industry source also told ProPakistani that Toyota IMC seeks to keep the current-gen Corolla relevant for another two years. Incorporating a CVT gearbox will help keep the 1.6 Corolla “up-to-date” till 2024 — at which point, the company will discontinue or refresh its flagship sedan.

Are Bookings Open?

According to the company’s official website, the bookings for locally assembled vehicles are now open. However, customers of Toyota Prius, Rush Prado, Corolla Cross, and other CBU cars will have to wait since the orders are still on hold.

It bears mentioning, however, that Toyota IMC recently suspended production from September 1-14, citing insufficient inventory. The company blamed a new mechanism that requires CKD import approval from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Recently, though, the government eased import restrictions on various items, allowing the automakers a sigh of relief. However, due to massive production cuts, sales will likely remain sluggish for the foreseeable future.