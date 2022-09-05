Math Teacher Builds Kashmir’s First Solar Electric Car: Report

A Kashmiri mathematics teacher has built his region’s first electric car that runs on solar energy.

The creator who goes by Ahmad is a resident of Srinagar — the capital of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). Talking to the media, the 40-year-old math teacher stated that his car is the result of 13 years of hard work and dedication.

Ahmad completed his civil engineering degree in 2007. He reportedly came across an article in 2009 that emphasized the importance of electric vehicles (EVs) in a world that is quickly running out of conventional fuel.

Ahmad stated that the article was the main driving force behind his project. He began working on the solar EV in 2009, taking pointers from the internet to execute his dream project.

He added that the design of his car is inspired by DMC DeLorean — a famous American car that featured in a classic box office sensation “Back To The Future”. Ahmad further added that his car cost nearly $18,000 (Rs. 4 million) to complete, and that he hired a team of 10 to 15 men to help him complete the project.

Ahmad stated that he was surprised by the positive reception that his creation received. He has received appreciation and awards from the masses, journalists, as well as key figures of the government.

An Indian tech-guru Anand Mahindra also offered Ahmad the opportunity to expand his venture to a commercial level. Ahmad stated that he seeks to offer his product for the greater good, adding that he is gradually progressing towards that goal.

