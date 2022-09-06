Planning Minister Orders to Set Up a Cargo Shuttle Service

State-owned road-going cargo haulers are rare in Pakistan, which gives private transporters a massive advantage.

Recognizing the issue, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Ahsan Iqbal ordered the establishment of a state-owned cargo shuttle service between Lahore and Karachi.

The two metropolitan cities are frequented by traders and the public, both of whom require logistics services. The cargo shuttles, once launched, will address the transportation needs of these groups.

Iqbal issued these instructions in the 66th meeting of National Logistics Board (NLB) on Friday. “Cargo shuttle service is a dire need of the hour to facilitate the public, and it must be started,” he stated.

Quartermaster General, Director General (DG) National Logistics Cells (NLC), Secretary of PD&SI ministry, and other board members also attended the meeting.

DG NLC apprised the participants regarding the organization’s operational, administrative, and economic matters, with particular emphasis on its accomplishments and future development plans.

In addition, the board learned that the service seeks to increase the fleet size to 900 vehicles. It also plans to add 200 more trucks to the fleet in FY 2022-23, bringing the total fleet size to 1,100.

Iqbal acknowledged the significance of NLC in the logistics activities across Pakistan and hoped that the service will expand further to make its service better.