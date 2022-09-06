Punjab to Promote 400,000 School Teachers

The Punjab government has relaxed promotion rules for teachers. The move is expected to benefit 400,000 primary, elementary, and senior school teachers.

Under the new rules, primary school teachers will be promoted to BS-17, elementary school teachers to BS-19, and senior school teachers to BS-20.

Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has appreciated the provincial government for relaxing the promotion rules for teachers.

A spokesperson for the PTU said that teachers used to wait for promotions for several years and ultimately retire in low grades. However, they will not have to wait with the new rules.

Last month, Punjab’s Education Minister, Dr. Murad Raas, announced to regularize 14,000 teachers in public sector educational institutes.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister penned that the summary for the regularization of 14,000 teachers has been initiated, signed, and moved forward to the provincial cabinet.

