Pakistani Students May Lose Admissions to German Universities Due to Visa Delays

Pakistani students, who have been admitted to German universities, are concerned that they might lose their admissions owing to the long waiting period for student visas.

Students from all across the country have complained regarding the excessive delay for student visa appointments at the German embassies in the country.

ALSO READ Islamabad Police Announces Hundreds of Jobs

The students who have already got admissions to the German varsities for the winter semester 2022-23, starting in October, have stated that they may lose their admissions if embassies do not schedule timely appointments for them.

Reports state that the students have urged the concerned authorities to take immediate action regarding this.

Pakistani students revealed that more than 300 students who want to pursue postgraduate studies have already applied for an appointment at the German Embassy in Islamabad, while over 250 more are waiting.

Furthermore, the students claim that the Embassy in Islamabad has a limited number of appointments and the application process can take up to a month, whereas the semester will commence in October, that is why students are worried that it may ruin their plans of pursuing their studies in Germany. Even if they get an appointment on time, the issuance of the visa also remains uncertain, which creates another problem for them.

Via SchengenVisa News