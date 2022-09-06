Islamabad Police Announces Hundreds of Jobs

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has announced hundreds of jobs to address the shortage of workforce after receiving approval from Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah Khan.

According to the details, the recruitment process will begin soon. Unlike previously, applications will be received online. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be entertained.

ALSO READ Umar Gul Reveals Whether He Will Support Pakistan or Afghanistan in Asia Cup Clash

جسمانی صحت کے معیار میں بہتری کی جائے گی۔اسلام آباد پولیس کی تمام بھرتیوں کی درخواستیں آن لائن وصول کی جائیں گی۔امیدواروں کو دفاتر کے چکر نہیں لگانے پڑیں گے۔ DIG عہدے کے افسر کی زیرنگرانی پاکستان کے تمام صوبوں میں بیک وقت میرٹ پر بھرتی کی جائے گی بھرتی کا اعلان جلد کیا جائے گا۔ — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) September 6, 2022

The recruitment process will be carried out simultaneously in all provinces. A Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-ranked official will oversee the recruitment process to ensure merit and transparency. The job posts are for constables, however, eligibility criteria hasn’t been specified yet.

Aspirants have lauded the ICT Police for making the application process online as they will no longer be required to visit Police Lines Headquarters for submitting applications.

ALSO READ Petrol Stations No Longer Accepting Debit/Credit Cards for Payment

Earlier this year in May, Inspector General (IG) ICT Police, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, sent a summary to the Finance Ministry, demanding a raise in the salaries and allowances of ICT Police to bring them at par with Punjab Police.

Besides, the summary also sought ration allowance and law and order allowance for ICT Police equal to Punjab Police.