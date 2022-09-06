Red Crescent Denies Abrar-ul-Haq Collected Rs. 6 Billion in Donations

Following the sudden removal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Abrar-ul-Haq, from the chairmanship of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) which officially denied on Twitter that Haq had collected Rs. 6 billion rupees in donations within a week, the singer-turned-politician took to Twitter today to stand by his claim.

He said:

I stand by my statement regarding my efforts to get 25 Million CHF (almost 6 Billion PKR) appeal launched by IFRC, however the funds will come gradually. I never said the amount has materialized. I hope irresponsible behavior of twisting statements will be avoided in future. I wish luck to the great org.

The PRCS tweeted on Monday night that its former chairman’s claims are ‘false’ and ‘contradictory to facts’, revealing that the humanitarian organization has not even received a seventh portion of what he had claimed.

1/2 Claim made by Ex-Chairman PRCS that "Pakistan Red Crescent has raised Rs. 6 billion in a week" for the flood-affected population, is false, and contradictory to facts. As a matter of fact, PRCS has not received even the 7th portion of the aforementioned claimed donation. — Pakistan Red Crescent (@PRC_official) September 5, 2022

ALSO READ Planning Minister Orders to Set Up a Cargo Shuttle Service

Haq had said in an earlier tweet that he found his removal from the PRCS ‘shocking’ and that he would have ensured that the received ‘6 billion’ reached the flood victims.

He later deleted the tweet, but its screenshots were used by his followers to criticize the decision of his removal from the PRCS.

The singer-cum-politician was removed from the post last week by the President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, and replaced by Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari on Thursday, who will remain the PRCS chairman for the next three years

ALSO READ Floods to Cause Severe Flour Crisis in Punjab

The PTI leader had been appointed as the chairman of PRCS in 2019 and his appointment was challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) just days afterward by his predecessor, Dr. Saeed Elahi. However, the court had upheld the appointment of the PTI leader.