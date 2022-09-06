Special Lahore-Rawalpindi Trains Delayed for 5 Days

Pakistan Railways (PR) has delayed the rollout of two new trains between Lahore and Rawalpindi for 5 days.

The initial plan was to roll out the first new train at 07:30 PM on September 5, while the second train was to embark on its maiden voyage on September 6. However, a recent notice from PR instructed the Rawalpindi and Lahore stations to cancel the launch.

Media reports cite the lack of passengers and the high cost of fuel as reasons for the delay. PR is yet to reveal the operating hours, fare rates, and other details regarding the service.

The government announced the launch recently to facilitate travelers. The officials highlighted that the trains will include two air-conditioned business class bogeys, two standard AC bogeys, five economy class bogeys, and a power van.

Suspension of Operations

The department also suspended its passenger train operations between Nawabshah and Rohri due to flood-induced devastation.

Officials stated that the flood water will drain in the next 10 days, which would allow for the track repairs and eventual resumption of operations. They added that the freight van operations have been resumed on a few tracks at a steady pace of 10-20 kilometers per hour.

PR also announced the suspension of five express trains on the Main Line-1 (ML-1) a few days ago until the rehabilitation of tracks. It notified the passengers to visit their nearest PR office to seek refunds for their pre-booked tickets.