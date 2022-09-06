Porsche Scoops Up Pakistani Tech-Extraordinaire From Mercedes

Karachi-born Sajjad Khan has vacated his position as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Mercedes-Benz. A recent report states that the NED alumnus will join Porsche AG’s executive board.

The German sports car maker stated that Khan will look after its automotive technology division. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Porsche AG, Dr. Wolfgang Porsche, stated:

We look forward to being able to welcome Sajjad Khan, a proven digital expert, to the Board and thereby to strengthen our IT team in a critical position. Our industry is experiencing the greatest transformation in its history. We laid the strategic groundwork very early on. Our focus now is on implementation, which we want to continue to drive forward together with Sajjad Khan.

Porsche is currently a subsidiary of Volkswagen Audi Group (VAG), which implies that, by extension, Khan will also assume an advisory role for all car companies that fall under VAG’s vast umbrella.

Auto Industry Track Record

Sajjad Khan has been an important part of the German automobile industry for the past two decades. He joined DaimlerChrysler AG in 2001 to develop infotainment systems. Later, he took the responsibility to procure electric components for DaimlerChrysler vehicles.

In 2011, Khan became BMW’s Executive Vice President (EVP) and spearheaded its ConnectedDrive Worldwide technology development. He became an integral part of Daimler AG in 2015 following his appointment as the Vice President of Digital Vehicle and Mobility.

Khan led the automaker’s CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Sharing/Services, Electric) division and played a huge role in the development of Mercedes EQS’s hyper screen.

Given these achievements, Sajjad Khan’s technical prowess and leadership skills will help VAG reap huge dividends.