Babar Azam Displaced as Number 1 T20I Batter

Babar Azam’s long reign as the number 1 T20I batter in the world has finally come to an end as fellow cricketer, Mohammad Rizwan, has replaced him at the top.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Set to Play Against Afghanistan

Rizwan’s fine run of form in the ongoing 2022 Asia Cup has seen him propel to the top of the T20I rankings. Rizwan has already scored two sensational half-centuries in the tournament, including a match-winning knock against arch-rivals India in the Super 4s encounter.

Babar, on the other hand, has failed to trouble the scorers in his three outings in the tournament so far. He has been unable to hit his usual best, failing to score even one half-century in the competition.

The two Pakistani batters have been magnificent over the past year and have dominated the T20I rankings since last year. The duo will be further looking to improve their rankings as the Men in Green gear up to make it to the final of the 2022 Asia Cup.

ALSO READ Ricky Ponting Includes One Pakistani Superstar in His Top Five T20I Players

Here are the latest rankings: