Mohammad Rizwan Set to Play Against Afghanistan

Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that Mohammad Rizwan will be available for tomorrow’s crucial match against Afghanistan.

An update shared with sports journalists stated that Rizwan is being monitored by the medical staff and that he will be back on the field at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan seemed to be in great discomfort when he landed awkwardly on his knee, and he was later taken to the hospital for an MRI scan. Although the PCB hasn’t made the details about the scans public, it isn’t too serious as the wicket-keeper batter will once again don the green jersey when the match begins at 7:00 PM.

Rizwan starred with the bat for Pakistan despite being in pain against India. He smacked 71 off 51 balls to give the pinch-hitters a chance to chase down the target of 182. Pakistan got over the line with five wickets in hand at the end.