Here’s Pakistan’s Squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2022

PCB has announced the squad for the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 which is to be held in Bangladesh. The squad features three big changes while the coach David Hemp will continue to work with the national team till October.

The women’s team is set to participate in Asia Cup 2022 with Sidra Nawaz making a comeback while Sadaf Shamas has also been added to the squad. Sidra Amin has also made a comeback to the national team. Four players have been kept in the reserve category including Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Waheeda Akhtar, and Umme Hani.

Sharing the thought process behind the selection, women’s chief selector, Asmavia Iqbal, said, “I want to congratulate the 15 players selected for the all-important Asia Cup next month. These players have been selected after observing their performances in the recent practice matches in Lahore.”

“Sidra Amin has been in good form of late. She did well in the practice matches and became only the second Pakistani women batter to score two ODI centuries recently. Her presence at the top of the order will instill stability. We have also selected an additional keeper in Sidra Nawaz because of the long duration of the tournament. On these tracks, we need a specialist wicketkeeper as a backup for Muneeba Ali, in case she becomes unavailable,” Asmavia explained.

“Sadaf Shamas did extraordinarily well in the recent practice matches and we feel this was the right time to elevate her to the national side. I am sure she will prove to be a good addition to the national side. Her ability to bat in the middle order and bowl medium fast makes her a good fit in the side and promises to provide balance to the playing XI whenever she gets her chance”, she added.

The selector further told, “I had detailed conversations with the players who have been dropped. The decision to leave them out was taken considering their recent form and the conditions our team will encounter. They understand the areas they need to work on and I am sure they will continue to put in the hard yards and stage a strong comeback.”

