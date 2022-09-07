Rizwan Calls His Number 1 Rank in T20 Ranking as ‘1,156th Day’ of Babar’s Reign

Mohammad Rizwan has asked the cricket community to consider his top position in the T20I rankings as the 1,156th day of Pakistani captain Babar Azam’s supremacy over the same rank.

Taking to Twitter, Rizwan expressed his gratitude for his achievement and urged the cricket fans to think of it as the 1,156th day of the reign of the “Kaptaan” Babar Azam.

Alhumdulillah. 🤲 Sirf Allah se hota hai

Allah k ghair se nahi hota. Count this as 1156th day of the reign of Kaptaan @babarazam258. Kaptaan or me alag nahi hain. The King remains the King. Hum sab aik hain. Ap sab k saath, mohabbaton or duaon ka shukriya. #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/SGbB1wpiih — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 7, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam dominated the T20I rankings for over a thousand days, however, in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings, Pakistan’s wicket-keeper dethroned the captain from the top spot.

At the end of his tweet, Rizwan thanked his supporters for their love and prayers.

Note here that Rizwan was ranked 158th among T20I batsmen in 2020. He later earned the T20I Cricketer of the Year title in 2021 and eventually became the world’s finest T20I batter this year.

Overall, Rizwan has played 59 T20I matches since his debut in 2015, scoring 1,854 runs with an average of 52.97 runs at a 128.72 strike rate.