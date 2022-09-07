Man Depressed by Floods Dies of Heart Attack in Sindh

Qasim Solangi, a resident of the village of Panjotha, located near Sehwan, Sindh, died of a heart attack after learning that his village would be flooded soon.

His son, Abdul Sattar, explained that his father had been devastated to learn that the most recent breach of Lake Manchhar embankment would flood his village, and he died of a heart attack soon afterward.

A local by the name of Ghulam Ali Memon stated, “He died last night when the officials made a cut near his village. He was a poor man but loved his land and wanted to die at his birthplace.”

Another local, Aijaz Siyal, mentioned that Solangi had been vehemently against leaving his village, which he considered to be his home. He revealed that Solangi’s family members had moved to the safer areas or to Sehwan.

Siyal remarked that Solangi’s kind-heartedness and attachment to his birthplace were well-known to the locals. He had refused to evacuate his home during the 2010 floods as well, despite his family’s insistence, Siyal added.

Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake is flooded and its water reached the Indus Highway between Sehwan and Dadu, officials revealed yesterday and added that the area will soon be isolated.

The lake’s flood level, which covers over 200 sq. km, reportedly rose to 126 reduced levels (RL) on Monday, after which the irrigation authorities decided to break the lake open from a reduced distance (RD) 50 and 52, and a cut was made at RD 1 a day ago.

Via Tribune