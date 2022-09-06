Sindhi Students From Flood-hit Areas to Take Exams in Their Districts

The Sindh Education Department has mandated that college students from flood-hit areas are to take their examinations in their respective districts.

However, they can enroll at any college in Karachi or any other district that was unaffected by the recent monsoon floods.

ALSO READ Japan Plans Emergency Grant of $7 Million for Flood Relief Activities in Pakistan

Director General (DG) of Colleges Muhammad Ali Manjhi issued a notice on Tuesday, stating that students can continue their studies at any college in Sindh to save their academic year from being wasted. Despite this allowance, they will still have to abide by the aforementioned policy.

On the other hand, a cause for concern is that many of Sindh’s academic facilities are currently being used as shelters for flood affectees and cannot be used for academic purposes.

The DG stated that teachers will continue their work as usual in the areas that were unaffected by the floods, and colleges have been instructed to accommodate the students from the flood-affected districts as well.

ALSO READ Fully-Filled Lake Manchar Poses More Flooding Threat for Surrounding Areas

Last week, the Deputy Secretary of the Secretary to the provincial government Fayaz Ahmed Soomro declared that facilitating internally displaced persons (IDPs) is not just the responsibility of the government and philanthropists, but that of the college community as well.

He also instructed the college teachers to teach displaced students online at all the IDP camps and to develop a database of the flood affectees as well as an institutional inventory that are to be submitted to the local authorities on a priority basis.