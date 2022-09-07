Naseem Shah Blitz Takes Pakistan into the Asia Cup 2022 Final

A late blitz from Naseem Shah with two off two sixes in the last over has taken Pakistan to the final of the Asia Cup 2o22.

It was all drama and plenty of excitement throughout the match as Pakistani players held onto their nerves to get over the line. As is the case with Pakistan-Afghanistan games as of late, today’s encounter was nervy, however, lack of experience got the better of Afghani bowlers, albeit a great performance, as Naseem Shah won it for Pakistan in the final over.

Chasing 130, Pakistan looked in control of the game till the last couple of overs when Afghani bowlers struck back and got Babar’s men 9 down. With 11 needed in the final over, Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled two low full-tosses to Naseem who was well set up in the crease to smack them over the boundary line.