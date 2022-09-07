Naseem Shah Breaks Shaheen Afridi’s Bowling Record

Naseem Shah has become the youngest pacer to pick up 50 T20 wickets surpassing Shaheen Shah Afridi. Naseem has achieved the feat at the age of 19 years and 204 days.

The pacer sent back Mohammad Nabi for a golden duck in the vital encounter between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Playing his 100th match, the Afghan batter only got to serve as the Pakistani pacer’s 5oth wicket.

Naseem Shah is now the youngest bowler to have 50 T20 wickets. The star player took about 3 years to reach the milestone. The previous record holder was Shaheen Shah Afridi, who accomplished the feat at the age of 20.

In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah opens the bowling for Pakistan and has been incredibly successful. The young pacer has taken 6 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 16.33 in the Asia Cup until now.