Atyab Tahir Calls it Quits as CEO of JazzCash

JazzCash CEO Atyab Tahir has decided to step down from his position with immediate effect.

According to internal communication of the company seen by ProPakistani, JazzCash CFO Murtaza Ali and the leadership team at JazzCash will run the operations of the company until a replacement is announced.

In a note to the staff, Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said that he along with VEON Ventures CEO Khairil Abdullah will remain available to extend any required support.

Tahir had taken over as the CEO of JazzCash in May this year. Before joining JazzCash he was working as Country Manager MasterCard Pakistan & Afghanistan. He has also held senior positions at Fidelity Investments, HBL, Telenor Bank, and easypaisa.

JazzCash is the number one digital financial services provider in Pakistan and a division of Jazz, a VEON Group company.