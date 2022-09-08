US Finally Agrees to Sell F-16’s Equipment Worth $450 Million to Pakistan

The US Department of State has authorized the sale of F-16 fighter jet maintenance and other related equipment to Pakistan.

A press release from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) revealed that it has approved the potential military sale of the equipment to the Government of Pakistan at an estimated cost of $450 million.

The press release also detailed that the main contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp, a leading American aerospace company.

As per the deal, the US government and Lockheed will provide technical and logistical support for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet. However, the deal does not entail the provision of any new capabilities, weapons, or munitions to Pakistan.

The DSCA also highlighted that the proposed military deal will endorse America’s foreign policy and national security objectives by allowing Pakistan to maintain interoperability with the US and other allies in counterterrorism and readiness for contingency operations.

Moreover, it maintained that the contract will also enhance Pakistan’s capacity in counterterrorism operations by giving it a reinforced air-to-ground capability. Additionally, it ensured that Pakistan will be able to smoothly incorporate the equipment and services into its armed forces.

The DSCA also assured that the balance of power in the region will not be disrupted by this deal and it will also not have a detrimental impact on America’s defense readiness.