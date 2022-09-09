AIOU Announces Big Discounts on Semester Fee for Flood Affected Students

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced a single semester fee discount for its students hailing from the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

A notification was issued by the AIOU’s Directorate of Public Relations (PR) in this regard on Friday.

According to details, students who are currently enrolled in matric and inter at the university’s campuses in Sindh (except Karachi), Balochistan, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), and Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) will be granted a complete fee waiver in the current admissions for fall semester 2022.

Furthermore, students of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA) in the mentioned regions will be given a 50 percent discount on the semester fee.

It is pertinent to mention that matric and inter students who have already paid their fees will be recompensed in the upcoming spring semester of 2023.

The university has also set up 30 relief camps in the flood-affected regions upon the instructions of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Al Qayyum, where the flood victims are being provided with medical aid, daily use items, clothes, shoes, and ration, etc.

Besides, the Academic Staff Association (ASA) and Employees Welfare Associations (EWA) have donated tents, clothes, medicines, rations, and finances worth Rs. 3.5 million for the flood victims.