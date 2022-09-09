Online Platform FloodLight Launched to Unify Flood Relief Activities in Pakistan

The recent floods throughout Pakistan have affected over 33 million people, 2 million acres of agricultural land, and resulted in thousands of casualties including livestock.

In light of these events, Code for Pakistan established an online platform – FloodLight – that allows data to be crowdsourced in one place, as a means to illustrate the full impact of the floods and aid subsequent relief efforts underway.

In the absence of shared data, Code for Pakistan ventured to design, architect, and develop a digital solution that collects key data points, empowering the community to contribute to the platform as well as benefit from the insights it provides.

Built on the open source platform Ushahidi, FloodLight enables crowdsourcing of data in a centralized location. Details of the flooded areas, the level or severity of the devastation caused by these floods, and ongoing relief efforts by individual volunteers or community services organizations (CSOs) are shown on a map, illustrating the impact of the floods across the country.

Open and accessible to anyone, FloodLight is an information repository with the potential to enhance relief operations by connecting individuals seeking assistance with those providing it.

In addition, there is potential to integrate services on top of the FloodLight platform that can ensure the delivery of relief and rehabilitation to the flood-affected communities.

Community and volunteer-led initiatives like FloodLight offer a platform that enables and empowers communities to participate by turning information into action.

FloodLight can be embedded in digital applications, is easily accessible and user-friendly, fast becoming the most comprehensive, credible, and updated source of information about Pakistan floods 2022.

“We hope to address all broad and deep challenges impacting our nation and communities. Of course, we will not achieve absolute success immediately, but our roadmap forward is based upon a clear vision, thoughtful strategy, and flawless execution. FloodLight is the central platform from which we shall launch this ambitious project,” said Mahwish Khan Arbab, Director of Communications, Community, and Partnerships at Code for Pakistan.

“We wanted to create a real-time online technology-driven platform capable of providing geo-location based information around flooded areas and mapping relief needs. So we decided to build a dashboard on top of Ushahidi, a crowdsourcing platform. FloodLight helps us map the data, and we have established 8 data points so far. We have also joined hands with other groups of volunteers, including PakLaunch and Floodpk.com, to capture as much possible flood-related information by integrating FloodLight on their platforms,” stated Mubassir Hayat, Senior Software Engineer at Code for Pakistan.