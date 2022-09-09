Floods Leave Pakistani Wildlife Vulnerable to Hunters

The recent floods in the country have displaced both people and animals, and have left certain wildlife species susceptible to poaching. The wildlife in Kirthar National Park in district Dadu on the Sindh-Balochistan border, and its deer, in particular, are also in danger since they moved to higher grounds to escape the flood waters.

As per a report by The Express Tribune, a Wildlife Protection Police squad under Inspector Wildlife Ghafar Jamali arrested two poachers with rifles in a raid near Jamshoro. A case was registered against them after a complaint was lodged by Game Watcher Manzoor Hussain Khokar.

The inspector revealed that the suspects, namely Gulzar Mallah and Dildar Mallah, had illegally killed and cooked a deer, and were carrying its roasted leg home in a boat prior. The men were arrested by the Wildlife Police and taken to the Kotri Wildlife Police Station.

Inspector Jamali added that their accomplices, Kalu Mallah and Nabu Mallah, are yet to be arrested.

In related news, the cattle and livestock that survived the floods are at risk of various contagious illnesses, as reported by Pakistan Observer.

The Spokesperson for the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Jamil Ahmed, stated on Thursday that it is working to vaccinate as many cattle in the province’s flood-hit areas as possible, and a total of 57,225 animals have been vaccinated in 14 flood-affected districts so far.

This includes 2,392 animals in Mirpurkhas, 3,323 in Thatta, 3,573 in Ghotki, 4,478 in Sanghar, 5,065 in Sukkur, 5,108 in Khairpur.

The spokesperson added that the vaccination teams comprise veterinary specialists and SRSO-trained Community Livestock Extension Workers (CLEWs).