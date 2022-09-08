Govt Improves Security in Margalla Hills With Drone Surveillance

The Islamabad Capital Territory’s (ICT) administration utilizes surveillance drone cameras to prevent unpleasant incidents on the Margalla Hills walking trails, which are visited by thousands of people seeking a tranquil environment.

The local administration has also established a monitoring center with security guards who immediately respond and surveil the scene in case of any emergency call from visitors.

The new initiative has instilled a sense of security among the visitors who were anxious about their safety following a spike in worrisome incidents in the Margalla Hills.

An official quoted by The News stated that the walking trails are monitored with drones the entire day and if any suspicious activity is detected, they respond instantly and promptly reach the scene for further investigation.

He further clarified that the surveillance is also used to prevent any encroachment by the builders or locals in the forest area.

The official revealed that the drone cameras were bought for Rs. 6.8 million and the technology was initially introduced at the Model Forestry Park in Malpur, Islamabad.

He mentioned that the technology is also used to identify several species of wildlife and various migratory birds, which provides insights to the Ministry of Climate Change and other relevant institutions for their data preservation.

He also cited the wildfire incidents in the Margalla Hills and stated that the technology enables the authorities to locate forest fires as well.