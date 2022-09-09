Govt to Deduct Two Days’ Salary of Employees for Flood Relief Fund

The federal government has decided to deduct the salary of government employees for two days, which would be deposited to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022.

Well-informed sources have told Propakistani that under the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Finance Ministry’s summary in this regard has been sent to the federal cabinet for approval through circulation,

ALSO READ Female MNA Refuses to Donate Salary to PM’s Flood Relief Fund

The sources said that the salary will be deducted from the government’s employees of ministries, divisions, and subsidiary organizations. The salary of those belonging to the civil armed force will also be deducted. Furthermore, the salary of contractual employees as well as those belonging to management positions (MP) and Special Professional Pay Scales (SPPS) will be deducted as well.

The sources further said that government will also approach banks, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, telecom companies, insurance companies, and other institutions to play their part in aiding the flood affectees.

However, the government could make the aforementioned deductions on a voluntary basis if it deems appropriate, sources added.

ALSO READ Pakistan Needs Rs. 1 Trillion to Restore Houses Damaged by Floods

It is pertinent to mention here that the recent floods have wreaked havoc across the country, especially in Balochistan, Sindh, and Southern Punjab. According to official figures, approximately one million houses have suffered damage as a result of floods, while the losses in the agriculture and livestock sector stand at over Rs. 500 billion.