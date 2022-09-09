NHA Asked to Stop Collecting Toll Taxes in Flood-Affected Regions

The Standing Committee on Communications has recommended that the National High Authority (NHA) stop collecting toll taxes on roads affected by recent nationwide floods.

The committee received a briefing regarding the flood’s impact on roads and highways. The brief added that NHA has a network of 48 roads with a total length of 14,480 kilometers, including 13 motorways, 32 highways, and three strategic routes.

NHA officials further stated that the persistent floods have devastated the road network in Sindh and Balochistan. Also, a significant portion of the Indus Highway in Sindh is also inundated.

Members of the committee questioned NHA’s decision to continue collecting toll taxes on these roads. Member National Assembly (MNA) told NHA to “no longer collect tolls” from the people to give them “some convenience”.

The committee requested that the NHA cease toll collection in regions affected by flooding and road damage. Representatives of the NHA informed the committee that they would consider the request for temporary toll-free passage in the districts impacted by flooding.

Indus Highway

NHA has closed the Karachi-Larkana Indus Highway indefinitely as several parts are unreachable due to floodwater.

NHA sources state that the highway near Mehar, Khairpur Nathan Shah, and Sehwan toll plazas is inaccessible due to 3 feet of water. The department has closed the highway indefinitely as it is unknown when the flood water will drain.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that the floods and heavy rainfall have damaged over 5,000 kilometers of roads across the country.

Reports say that the government will rehabilitate the road network across all flood-hit areas, although, it is yet to reveal a tangible plan in this regard.