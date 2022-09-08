Islamabad’s 10th Avenue to Become Operational Next Year

The construction work on 10th Avenue will conclude by the end of 2023. The government released funds worth Rs. 1.48 billion for the project which kicked off during the previous fiscal year (FY).

National Logistics Cells (NLC) took up the Phase-1 contract after being the lowest bidder. Phase-I consists of a five-kilometer road from IJP Road to Srinagar Highway. The total length of 10th Avenue is 8.2 kilometers.

In FY 2022, the department spent Rs. 1.47 billion out of the total allocated amount of Rs. 1.48 billion. The construction work began in March 2022 with a completion period of 21 months. Speculations suggest that the project will conclude in Q4 2023.

Rawal Dam Flyover Still Incomplete

Although Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the Rawal dam overhead bridge, the incomplete project still causes hassle to commuters.

Residents of Chak Shahzad told ProPakistani that the project is far from ready. They highlighted that the remaining interchange is still several months away from completion as the accompanying underpass’s construction won’t be complete until a few months later.

Other Projects

National Logistics Cell (NLC) is spearheading the 10th avenue project, along with the rehabilitation of IJP Road and Stadium Road to 9th Avenue flyover construction. The company has received a budget of up to Rs. 4.9 billion to complete the IJP Road repair project.

The work on other projects is ongoing, although it is uncertain if the government will meet its deadlines.