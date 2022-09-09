Rawalpindi Board Introduces New Policy for Matric and Inter Exams

Rawalpindi’s Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has introduced a revised policy for the Matriculation and Intermediate examination system.

It entails that students in the grace marks category will be given three chances over a period of four years to retake the examinations and improve their grades, while those who score less than 50 percent marks, including D and E graders, will be given four chances to retake the examinations.

Furthermore, both the Matriculation and Intermediate examinations will be conducted twice a year under the revised policy. Additionally, the BISE will conduct first annual and second annual exams every year instead of the annual and supplementary examinations.

However, only regular and private candidates for the part-II examinations and the combined category will be eligible for the second annual examinations, and only part-I candidates can take these examinations from 2023 onwards.

In a related story, Sindh’s Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions (DIRPIS) has prohibited private schools and colleges from compelling parents and students to purchase uniforms, textbooks, copies, and stationery from specific retailers. They have been banned from dismissing students for non-payment of fees without first informing the DIRPIS, and also from collecting funds from students for extracurricular activities.

The development came after the All Sindh Parents’ Association (ASPA) staged a protest against the unlawful requirements of private schools and colleges in the province.