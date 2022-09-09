Some Private Schools Force Parents to Pay ‘Fuel Charge Adjustment’ With Fees

In addition to charging exorbitant tuition fees from students, some private educational institutes are known for minting money from parents on the pretext of different ‘extra-curricular’ activities.

They have found another cheeky way to siphon money from parents. This time, some private institutions are including Fuel Charge Adjustment (FCA) in the fee vouchers for September.

According to fee vouchers of a private school available with ProPakisanai, parents are required to pay FCA ranging from a few hundred to a couple of thousand Rupees.

Although parents have strongly disagreed with this move by private educational institutes, they are left with no option but to pay the fees inclusive of FCA, otherwise, their children will be expelled.

On the other hand, owners of private schools and colleges have claimed that they were forced to operate generators, which mostly run on diesel, due to load-shedding amid hot weather in August.

Most of the parents have now paid the fees for September inclusive of FCA, said the owners, adding that since the load-shedding situation has improved overall, fee vouchers without FCA will be issued in October.

It is pertinent to mention here that all electricity companies across Pakistan also faced severe backlash over exorbitant FCA in the monthly bills.

