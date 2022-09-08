Iqra University’s Founder Passes Away Due to Dengue Virus

Renowned educationist, philanthropist, politician, and the owner and founder of Iqra University, Hunaid Lakhani, passed away due to the dengue virus earlier today in Karachi.

According to details, Hunaid Lakhani had gone to Thatta to oversee the relief activities for the flood victims on Monday and contracted the dengue virus there.

After returning to Karachi, Hunaid Lakhani developed a high fever and was ultimately diagnosed with dengue virus. He was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night when he complained about the difficulty in breathing.

Hunaid Lakhani (49) died early on Thursday morning. His funeral will be offered in Karachi on Friday after the Asr prayer. The funeral has been delayed because his son and daughter are coming from abroad.

From President to politicians and from government officials to rights activists, Hunaid Lakhani’s demise has shocked everyone. They have expressed deep grief over his death and termed it as a grave loss for Pakistan.

It is learnt with profound grief that Founding Chancellor of Iqra University, Mr. Hunaid Hussain Lakhani, passed away this morning. اِنَّا لِلّٰہِ وَاِنَّآ اِلَیْہِ رَاجِعُوْنَ

Please recite Surah Fatiha (Once) and Surah Ikhlas (thrice) for the departed soul pic.twitter.com/uDLe3e9TXN — IQRAUNIVERSITY (@IQRAUIC) September 8, 2022

Very sad to hear about death of my friend Hunaid Lakhani Chairman & Founder of Iqra University.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

May his soul rest in peace & may his family/friends find the strength to bear this loss

We must remember through these incidents that life is uncertain & short — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) September 8, 2022

Sad ti hear about sudden demise of Hunaid Lakhani. May Allah bless his soul. Ameen pic.twitter.com/KMSNz7ufZY — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) September 8, 2022

Today we have lost a philanthropist, an academician & a comrade who was more like a brother, he worked extensively in various fields to uplift lives of masses. Dear Hunaid Lakhani, you will be missed & remembered. RIP Ameen pic.twitter.com/2fJrIgySBQ — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) September 8, 2022

Crushed to hear about Hunaid Lakhani, owner of Iqra University passing away from Dengue. I found him to be an enterprising hard working visionary man. Please please bathe yourself in Mospel when you leave home pic.twitter.com/i9qAw1WpWo — Habibullah Khan (@Huk06) September 8, 2022

Sincere condolences with family of Hunaid Lakhani who passed away last night. May He give his family courage to make good of this loss. RIP. — Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) September 8, 2022

extremely sad to hear abt the passing of hunaid lakhani. when i had taught at iqra university and i would often see his vibrant presence at various events. it is indeed a big loss. may his family and his loved ones find the strength to bear with this loss. — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) September 8, 2022

Hunaid Lakhani was a gem. What a loss. His new bride Sidra. And his family our sincerest condolences. Completely shocked. He and his bride were so young and had just started off in life. — Marvi Memon (@marvi_memon) September 8, 2022

Shocked to know that @HunaidLakhani, renowned educationalist, social worker, founding Chancellor of #IqraUniversity passed away😭😭😭He has made great efforts to further promote the bilateral educational and cultural exchanges between 🇨🇳🇵🇰. May his soul rests in peace🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DT3vZNKF4z — libijian李碧建 (@libijian2) September 8, 2022