Iqra University’s Founder Passes Away Due to Dengue Virus

By Haroon Hayder | Published Sep 8, 2022 | 4:30 pm

Renowned educationist, philanthropist, politician, and the owner and founder of Iqra University, Hunaid Lakhani, passed away due to the dengue virus earlier today in Karachi.

According to details, Hunaid Lakhani had gone to Thatta to oversee the relief activities for the flood victims on Monday and contracted the dengue virus there.

After returning to Karachi, Hunaid Lakhani developed a high fever and was ultimately diagnosed with dengue virus. He was admitted to a hospital on Wednesday night when he complained about the difficulty in breathing.

Hunaid Lakhani (49) died early on Thursday morning. His funeral will be offered in Karachi on Friday after the Asr prayer. The funeral has been delayed because his son and daughter are coming from abroad.

From President to politicians and from government officials to rights activists, Hunaid Lakhani’s demise has shocked everyone. They have expressed deep grief over his death and termed it as a grave loss for Pakistan.

