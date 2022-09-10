Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With World’s First 200 MP Camera Launched Globally

The world’s first phone with a 200 MP camera has finally made it to the global market under a new name. This phone launched in China last month as the Moto X30 Pro and now it’s landing in Europe and other regions as the Edge 30 Ultra with the same specs but a higher price tag.

The Edge 30 Ultra is now the most powerful Motorola phone to date. Its biggest highlight is its 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 sensor sized at 1/1.22″, enabling the world’s highest megapixel count for extremely detailed photos. It uses 16 to 1 pixel binning and captures 12.5 MP photos by default. You can also capture full 200 MP resolution images, but these take a second to save and take a lot of space.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB UFS 3.1. The screen is a 6.67-inch curved OLED panel with 1080p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 1250 nits peak brightness. The fingerprint sensor resides underneath the display. The 4,610 mAh battery is capable of super-fast 125 W wired charging and 50 W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a starting price of €900 in Europe and it will be available in Interstellar Black and Starlight White color options.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications