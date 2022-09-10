Pakistani Waiter Wins 1 Kg Gold in UAE

A 28-year-old Pakistani man who has been working as a waiter in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for four years has won 1 kg of gold in a lucky draw held earlier this month.

Mahzooz, a UAE-based lucky draw company, conducted the second Golden Summer Draw in line with its 92nd weekly draw as part of a two-month campaign.

ALSO READ New York Declares Emergency After Detecting Polio Virus

According to details, Syed, a Pakistani expatriate, has been taking part in the mentioned lucky draw every week since learning about it six months ago.

His luck finally worked and he spotted his name on the screen while watching the live streaming of the draw. He then rushed to his parents to break the good news.

ALSO READ NADRA Rolls Out Digital Payment System to Replace ATMs

Syed stated that his parent did not believe him at first until he showed them a screenshot of the draw with his name and said that he will invest the amount in the UAE for his family.

However, he plans to continue with his current job and will set up a side business to boost his income, as he recently got engaged and will have additional responsibilities when he marries in the coming January.