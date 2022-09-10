NADRA Rolls Out Digital Payment System to Replace ATMs

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) might be replaced for good thanks to a new development. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has rolled out a new e-payment system that could be the answer to all your digital payment and cash needs.

This development comes as a result of NADRA’s partnership with 1Link, Pakistan’s largest and fully licensed payment gateway system. The two authorities have formed a strategic alliance to evolve and administer an e-payment system that will build on NADRA’s already existing e-Sahulat franchise.

Thanks to this partnership, NADRA will turn more than 17,000 e-Sahulat outlets into full-fledged ATMs, but with a full suite of digital payment features. These outlets will be able to perform fund transfers, cash-in, and cash-out, public-to-government (P2G), government-to-public (G2P), and public-to-public payments (P2P) payments.

The agreement was signed by NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik and 1Link CEO Najeeb Agrawal at the authority’s headquarters on Monday. Commenting on this development, Malik said that NADRA has been working to improve e-governance by empowering both public and private sector organizations through its digital services.

He said that NADRA’s e-Sahulat facility is one of the most advanced digital services for financial payments in Pakistan.

We are enhancing state capacity to deliver digital public goods and move towards electronic financial transactions for transparency and accountability. This would enable financial inclusion as well.

This alliance will allow NADRA’s 17,000 plus e-Sahulat outlets to double the capacity of more than 16,500 1Link ATMs across the country. As mentioned earlier, this will let people deposit and withdraw money easily.

Malik said that the digital platform will eventually become available in remote areas of Pakistan as well, allowing students to continue their education by earning to pay their fees.

Source: Dawn