Sindh Has Over 1 Million Cases of Infectious Diseases After Floods

While Sindh is still reeling from the overwhelming aftereffects of the monsoon rains-induced floods, the provincial health department has reported that over 1,079,000 people have been infected with infectious diseases.

Over the last 24 hours, 12,819 cases of asthma and various chest diseases were reported in addition to 14,339 cases of various skin diseases. Officials also noted 19,179 cases of eye diseases, 15,844 cases of diarrhea, 2,310 cases of malaria, and 104 cases of dengue virus, and 23,237 cases of other illnesses.

Besides this, four cases of snake bites and 13 cases of dog bites were also reported.

The authorities stated on Friday that Sindh fears a viral disease outbreak as hundreds of malaria cases were reported in several districts in the last few days.

The provincial Health Department revealed that 521 malaria patients are under treatment in Thatta while 93 are admitted in hospitals in Hyderabad. Additionally, 102 cases were reported in Jamshoro, 103 in Tando Allahyar, 91 in Dadu, and 4 in Matiari.

It also reported 137 cases in Badin and 106 in Tando Muhammad Khan, while 85 patients are under treatment in district Sujawal.

In related news, flood-stricken Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 198 malaria cases in Lakki Marwat in a single day, 113 in Malakand, 68 in Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, 58 in Tank, 37 in Lower Dir, 28 in Charsadda, 27 in Nowshera, five in Mardan, four each in Swat and Upper Kohistan, and one case each in Peshawar, Upper Chitral, and Lower Chitral.

One of the KP government’s officials stated that “after cholera and diarrhea, malaria and dengue are the most widespread [diseases].”