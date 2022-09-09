Here’s the Truth Behind Mysterious UFOs Spotted in Karachi

Many people from various parts of Pakistan spotted a trail of mysterious glowing objects flying across the sky on the night of 8 September.

The phenomenon sparked curiosity among people, with some even calling it an “alien invasion”. However, it was revealed that the objects were, in fact, Starlink satellites under a universal internet project by SpaceX.

Many people from #Sindh are reporting strange UFO/disk shaped lights in the sky and sparking rumors of Aliens! But its actually #Starlink satellite. Its a project by #SpaceX to deliver High speed global internet without any disconnection. pic.twitter.com/asJrnyKwt7 — PakWeather.com (@Pak_Weather) September 8, 2022

These satellites were reportedly observed in several parts of the country, including Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab.

A social media user by the name of Areeb Shaikh posted about seeing the Starlink satellites in Karachi’s skies yesterday and added that he had previously spotted them in Hyderabad in 2020.

Starlink is a satellite network that was launched by Elon Musk’s spaceflight company, SpaceX, in a bid to offer low-cost internet services in remote areas. It aims to expand its network to 42,000 satellites.

As per the details, around 12,480 of its satellites were launched this January but only 4,900 of them are reportedly active.

SpaceX offers super-fast internet between 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps with a minimal latency of 20ms in most locations.

According to the space company, the satellites can be observed by anyone under a clear sky but people who are close to the north and south poles may not be able to notice them.

