Shahid Afridi Confirms Daughter Waved India Flag During Asia Cup

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has confirmed that his daughter waved the Indian flag during Pakistan’s Super Four match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former Pakistan all-rounder said that his family was at the stadium to watch the high-profile encounter and his daughter picked up an Indian flag as she couldn’t find a Pakistani flag.

The former captain said that his wife told him that during the match only around 10 percent of the stadium was occupied by Pakistani supporters while the Indian crowd was in majority.

Afridi added that he was sent the video of his daughter waving the Indian flag but he wasn’t sure if he should share the video.

Pakistan had won the match by 5 wickets with just one ball remaining thanks to the all-round performance of Mohammad Nawaz.