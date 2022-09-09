Asia Cup Final to be Streamed on Biggest-Ever Screen at National Hockey Stadium

The provincial Minister for Sports in Punjab, Malik Taimoor Masood, announced that the ministry will broadcast the 2022 Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on the country’s biggest screen on Sunday, September 11.

The provincial minister stated that the match will be broadcast live on the biggest screen in the country’s history at the National Hockey Stadium, and that entry to the stadium for the historic final match will be free.

The Men in Green, captained by Babar Azam, successfully qualified for the final after a phenomenal performance in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s, defeating India and Afghanistan in thrilling finishes, before losing to Sri Lanka in the last match.

Taimoor Masood also invited Pakistani cricket fans to come to the national stadium to support the national cricket team and to watch the game at the National Hockey Stadium.

He further added that the ministry will also set up a flood relief camp at the venue and requested the masses to come to the venue and contribute to the flood-affected sisters and brothers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Secretary Sports Punjab, Ali Jan Khan, DG Sports Punjab, Mohammad Tariq, and other dignitaries from showbiz and sports will also visit the stadium to watch the final match.