AIOU Announces Exam Schedule for Overseas Students

The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced that the online exams of overseas Pakistani students, enrolled in the spring semester 2022, will commence on 13 September.

The AIOU’s Directorate of Public Relations (PR) issued a notification in this regard on Friday.

As per the notification, the university has completed its preparations for online (in-camera) exams of matric, FA, and I.Com.

Here is the complete date sheet.

Date Day Time Program/Courses Matric FA/I.Com 13 September 2022 Tuesday Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 13:00 to 16:00 Hrs. (PST 6 PM to 9 PM) 204-215 360-1339-1350 14 September 2022 Wednesday 200-247-203 316/319-346/1345-356 15 September 2022 Thursday 202-221 343-387 16 September 2022 Friday 207-242 317-347-364 17 September 2022 Saturday 201-251-217 315/1348-321-363-1346 19 September 2022 Monday 248 386-395-1347 20 September 2022 Tuesday – 308-376-1349 21 September 2022 Wednesday – 312-322-1340

Furthermore, the university has created accounts of all overseas students on the Learning Management System (LMS) portal, where all relevant instructions, roll number slips, and date sheets are available.

In addition, the Controller (Examinations) of AIOU, Mian Muhammad Riaz, has said that the exams will be strictly supervised using cameras with the help of Microsoft Teams, a videoconferencing software, in order to ensure transparency.

In related news, the AIOU has announced a single-semester fee discount for its students hailing from the flood-affected areas of Pakistan.

According to details, students who are currently enrolled in matric and inter at the university’s campuses in Sindh (except Karachi), Balochistan, Dera Ismail Khan (DI Khan), and Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) will be granted a complete fee waiver in the current admissions for fall semester 2022.

Furthermore, students of the Associate Degree in Arts (ADA) will be given a 50 percent discount on the semester fee.